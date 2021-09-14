Tetris 99's latest Grand Prix is focused on WarioWare: Get It Together

HQ

Tetris 99 is once again holding a Grand Prix to celebrate the release of a first-party Nintendo title. From September 17-20, players will be able to unlock themselves a WarioWare: Get It Together theme if they can amass 100 points before the end of the event. The exclusive theme showcases the titular character and many of his allies that you are able to command during the title's more than 200 wacky micro-games.

Get It Together released last Friday on the Nintendo Switch and in our review, we said: "Wario's latest micro-game collection is another must-have for the Switch."

You can take a look at the trailer for the brand-new theme in the video above.