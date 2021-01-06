LIVE

Tetris 99

Tetris 99's 19th Maximus Cup is themed after Kirby Fighters 2

The event is set to run January 7 -11.

Nintendo has revealed another collaboration for the popular battle royale game Tetris 99. The multiplayer game's 19th Maximus Cup will be themed after Kirby Fighters 2 and will take place in-game January 7 -11. During the event, players will be able to unlock an exclusive theme based on the brawler by collecting 100 event points.

With Kirby Fighters dropping out of nowhere last year and receiving little promotional push from Nintendo, it's great to see it receiving some love in some form.

Will you be participating in the event?

Tetris 99

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

