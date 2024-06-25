Tetris 99 meets F-Zero 99 at Maximus Cup event

HQ

Nintendo has announced a competitive event for Tetris 99 players inspired by the also social F_Zero 99. The Maximus Cup is a challenge in which players will try to collect 100 event points to unlock a new F-Zero-inspired theme for their Tetriminos.

The theme also includes background art and music. You can check it out below.

Are you up for the chance to win this Tetris 99 theme at the Maximus Cup? The competition starts on 28 June and runs until 1 July, so you can train until then.

Thanks, Nintendolife.