Tetris 99

Tetris 99 kicks off its 12th Maximus Cup this weekend

The Maximus Cup is about to start on Friday with Ring Fit Adventure-inspired rewards as prizes.

Tetris 99, the popular competitive adaptation of classic puzzle game Tetris, is holding its 12th Maximus Cup this weekend and the theme is Ring Fit Adventure. The two games hardly have much in common, unless one counts the intense Tetris gameplay as finger exercise, but Ring Fit Adventure has found a place in Tetris 99 as a theme for the event.

During the cup, which runs from April 24 at 08:00 GMT until April 27 at 07:59 GMT, players will earn event points when playing online battles in Tetris 99 mode and should they net 100 event points, they'll unlock the Ring Fit Adventure theme in Tetris 99.

"It's a Maximus Cup for Ring Fit Adventure! Compete in online battles in Tetris 99 mode and collect at least 100 event points to unlock a new Ring Fit Adventure in-game theme! Event points awarded based on rank achieved in each battle you compete in during the event".

