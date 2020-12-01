Tetris 99 is set to celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary this weekend

You're watching Advertisements

Even after the releases of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35, and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, the 35th anniversary celebrations for the Italian plumber are still ongoing. Tetris 99 is holding an event this weekend (December 4 - 7) that is themed around the classic Super Mario All-Stars, which originally released on the SNES in 1993.

The theme shares the same music and visual style from the SNES collection, and its logo can be seen on the backdrop of the grid. The theme is only here to stay though until December 7, but players can permanently add it to their collection if they are able to amass 100 coins.

Remember too, if you're wanting to play Tetris 99 and check out this theme then you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, as the title is exclusive to the service.