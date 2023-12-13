Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tetris 99

Tetris 99 has a Super Mario Bros. Wonder cup starting on Thursday

If you're looking for new Tetris 99 digital goodies, look no further.

It's time to win some digital goodies for Tetris 99 again, as Nintendo now reminds us that a Super Mario Bros. Wonder themed Maximus Cup starts on December 14.

In a new video, we get to see what Nintendo have in store for us, and as usual you need to accumulate a total of 100 event points to unlock the Wonder theme (with new graphics and music). The Maximus Cup ends on December 18 so make sure to play it within that time frame.

Also, remember that you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play Tetris 99.

Tetris 99

