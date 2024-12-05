English
Tetris 99

Tetris 99 has a dedicated Tetris event

It's somewhat meta, but of course it makes a lot of sense as the series celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Almost a month ago, Tetris Forever premiered, a game intended to celebrate 40 years of Tetris. One of the most played Tetris versions right now is of course Nintendo's battle royale variant Tetris 99, which often celebrates current Switch game releases.

And now, Tetris 99 will consequently pay tribute... to Tetris. Between December 6-10, Tetris 99: Grand Prix 43 will take place and it it dedicated to Tetris. If you manage to collect 100 points during this time, you are eligible for an event-exclusive Tetris theme to use in the game. A tad meta perhaps, but of course we want this theme, right?.

Going on a Tetris point spree this weekend?

