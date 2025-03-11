Tetris 99 collaborates with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition with a special theme this week

HQ

Next week, JRPG and Wii U fans are in for a treat on Nintendo Switch with the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. This enhanced version features some interesting changes to the 2015 classic, but before the title arrives on Nintendo's current platform, it will have a special Tetris 99 collaboration, with a new exclusive theme based on Monolith Soft's game.

To take part in this upcoming Maximus Cup, which runs from 14-18 March, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription and have this revision of the puzzle classic downloaded to your console. Will you be taking part?