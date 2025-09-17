HQ

Some time ago, the death of Navalny was making headlines everywhere. Now, foreign laboratory tests on samples from Alexei Navalny, the late Russian opposition leader, reportedly show he was poisoned, his wife Yulia Navalnaya said. Navalny died unexpectedly in a Russian prison in the Arctic Circle last year, leaving a vacuum in the opposition movement. Yulia claims the biological material was smuggled abroad and examined by two independent labs, both reaching the same conclusion. She has called for full disclosure of the findings, while Russian authorities continue to deny wrongdoing. Navalnaya dismissed claims that her husband's death resulted from natural causes, emphasizing the need to reveal what she described as the "inconvenient truth." Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!