Test your movie knowledge with this film-based Wordle clone

Whatever your stance is on the hype that is Wordle, it's hard to deny that the many different clones are pretty fun to play. Whether it's testing your Pokémon knowledge with Squirdle, or your footy knowhow with Who Are Ya?, there's many different games that use the same core design as the popular game.

The latest of the bunch that has been discovered should be right up the street for movie lovers, as it tasks players with naming a movie with only stills from said movie to go on. It's called Framed, and the core difference between this one and Wordle is that instead of giving hints on how close your guesses are, each wrong answer will give you another movie still to look at.

Be sure to head over here (it's playable in your browser) to give it a go and see if you can guess today's Framed puzzle.