Test your football knowledge with this Wordle clone

There is really no shortage of Wordle clones these days. A few weeks ago, we reported on the Pokémon Wordle clone that asked you to pick the right Pokémon by narrowing down the identity of said Pokémon by making various guesses that take into account size, type, and even the generation they were introduced in.

Well, today there is another Wordle clone that will suit anyone who fancies themselves a football fan, as it will ask you to pick the right football player by making guesses and then narrowing down who said individual is depending on their nationality, position, club, age, and the regional league they play in. It's called Who Are Ya? and alike Wordle should be playable in most browsers.

Be sure to head here to have a go, and see whether you can name the right footballer in eight attempts.