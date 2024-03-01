Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown shown in new trailer

HQ

During yesterday's Nacon event, we got a fresh look at the upcoming Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, which offers an open world take on Hong Kong, said to be an 1:1 recreation. The graphics have looked better every time we've seen it and this time is no exception.

Back in January, it was revealed that the game would be released ahead of April 1, but despite getting a new trailer on February 29 - we didn't get a firm release date - something we unfortunately suspect indicates another delay for a game that has already been postponed several times.

The press release that came with the trailer also specifies that it is an always-online title. This means you must always have an internet connection, even when playing Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown alone. But as it is an open world racer with a shared world - perhaps this isn't too surprising?

Check the new video out below.