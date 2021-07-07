Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release date confirmed

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, a racing game announced about a year ago, finally got a release date. Developer KT Racing and publisher Nacon have revealed that the next title in the Test Drive series should arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 22, 2022.

A new trailer has been released as well, from here we also got to know that the in-game location will be set in Hong Kong. Take a look at the two minutes long trailer below and let us know if you like the colorful tiny streets, neon lights, and the view with so many tall buildings.