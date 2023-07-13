Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown officially delayed to 2024

HQ

A few weeks ago, Nacon silently announced Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown had been delayed to early 2024, but the developers at KT Racing avoided any talk about that when they revealed there would be a livestream giving us more information about the game. That livestream has now ended, so I have some good news and bad news.

The bad news is obviously KT Racing confirming that Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown has been delayed to early 2024 and the cancellation of the PS4 and Xbox One versions. They also make it seem like the Nintendo Switch version has been scrapped, because there's no mention of the hybrid console in the stream nor the press release even it the logo is still on the game's official website.

Speaking of the official website, that's also where you can sign up for a chance to be a part of a closed beta starting on the 24th of July. You can get a taste of what it'll offer in the archived stream below, as most of it was spent showing off gameplay.