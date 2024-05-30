Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown launches in September

HQ

It's been four years since the announcement of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, which has been delayed several times. But now KT Racing and Nacon is confident enough to give us a release date, and it turns out the game will be released on September 12, and pre-ordering gamers will get a head start on September 5.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is an open-world racing game that takes place in Hong Hong, which the developers says is "accurately reproduced at 1:1 scale". As you might expect, there will be several in-game events, multiple cars to collect, plenty of secrets and good opportunities to customize your vehicles in several ways.

The lengthy development time has also led to scrapped PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions as KT Racing last year decided to solely optimise the game for the current generation, which means it will be launching for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the release date trailer below.