Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is taxing on your computer

Tomorrow, anyone who's invested in a premium version of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown can start exploring a digital Hong Kong on four wheels. But if you're thinking of doing it on PC, we recommend you check out the system requirements - because this game needs its horsepower.

Via Instagram, developer KT Racing and developer Nacon have now presented what is required for Minimum and Recommended settings, and to even reach 1080p with decent smoothness, the equivalent of AMD Radeon RX 6650 (8GB) or Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 (8GB) is required.

Check out what you need in the post below.