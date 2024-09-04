English
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is taxing on your computer

You might need to upgrade if you want more than 1080p...

Tomorrow, anyone who's invested in a premium version of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown can start exploring a digital Hong Kong on four wheels. But if you're thinking of doing it on PC, we recommend you check out the system requirements - because this game needs its horsepower.

Via Instagram, developer KT Racing and developer Nacon have now presented what is required for Minimum and Recommended settings, and to even reach 1080p with decent smoothness, the equivalent of AMD Radeon RX 6650 (8GB) or Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 (8GB) is required.

Check out what you need in the post below.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

