Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown has been delayed to 2023

KT Racing has made the decision to delay Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, and push the title out of its 2022 release window. Now set to come in 2023, the developer has also stated that this racing project will no longer be coming to last-generation consoles, as the PS4 and Xbox One editions of the game have been scrapped.

Speaking about the decision, KT Racing stated, "With so much support from fans of the series, we know many of you will be disappointed, but our goal with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is to make it the most polished gaming experience in the franchise by spending more time on its development."

Otherwise, the developer did use this announcement to share some extra details about the game, including that there is a beta testing phase planned. As for when exactly these betas will take place is currently unknown, as the blog post simply outlines that a schedule is being created.