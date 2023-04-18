Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown gets six new screenshots

HQ

We haven't heard a whole lot about Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown despite the fact that it is planned for a 2023 release. But this seems to be about to change. In a lengthy post over at Steam, the developers explain some of the features we can look forward to when we'll get to visit the digital Hong Kong Island - which is "faithfully recreated and at true 1:1 scale", and also offers "a very varied and intense driving experience".

It turns out we there are "over 600km / 370 miles of roads" to explore with "secret areas", and the game has other cool features as well, including dynamic weather and day cycles:

"As well as the varied terrain types, there is a dynamic weather and time of the day system: you can go from a sunny ride at dawn to a long night-time drive under stormy skies. Rain has a significant impact on the behaviour of your car: you will need to adapt your driving to avoid unexpected skids and maybe change your tyres and gear ratios. Don't forget to turn on your windscreen wipers while waiting for the sun to come back out so you can put the top down again! The day/night cycle is also realistic with distinct phases for dawn, day, evening and night."

We assume we'll get to see way more from Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown in June during some of the many planned game events. Until then, check out the images below. It does look like an interesting challenger to Forza Horizon 5, doesn't it?