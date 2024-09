HQ

If you've invested in the Gold Edition of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, you're now free to drive around Hong Kong. We reviewed the game yesterday and revealed what we think of it, and now we can also offer you the launch trailer.

Here we are greeted by a rather cheesy video with actors, followed by gameplay and a taste of both the city of Hong Kong itself (recreated in 1:1 scale according to the developers) and its surroundings. Check out the video below.