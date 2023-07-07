Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown gameplay images to be unveiled next week

HQ

Update: It has since been confirmed that the TDU Connect show will feature actual gameplay of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, and that the mention of gameplay images does not pertain to solely gameplay screenshots.

Original: There have been a whole list of rumours as of late that each suggest that Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is being delayed until 2024. Neither publisher Nacon nor developer KT Racing has properly addressed the rumours just yet, but it looks like they soon will be, as now a TDU Connect event has been announced.

This will be a 30-minute long show that promises to show off "unforgettable images and some real surprises." Anyone hoping that this will include gameplay should probably get their expectations in check, as the announcement for this show specifically notes it will just be gameplay images this time...

Considering the announcement of TDU Connect doesn't mention a release date, and the fact that there seemingly won't be any gameplay, it does seem like we're on course for the game being delayed and pushed until sometime in 2024. Either way, we'll know more next week, on July 12, 2023 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST. Catch the show here.