Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown announced

As we have previously reported, Nacon had promised to reveal the next title in the Test Drive series late Tuesday - and so they did. The new game is called Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, and is being developed by KT Racing. While we didn't get a whole lot of information, we're told that all the racing will be made on an island scaled 1:1 and that several members of the team previously worked on Test Drive Unlimited.

The car brands revealed so far is Bugatti, Dodge, Ferrari, Koenigsegg and Porsche. Judging by that line-up, it seems like they are aiming for supercars rather than the usual bunch of busses, trucks and family vans that are often found in games like Gran Turismo and the Forza series. The first trailer can be found below, but it is more a teaser (barely even that) than an actual trailer for the game, so don't expect any gameplay.