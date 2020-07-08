Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown announced

Developer KT Racing and publisher Nacon have officially announced new Test Drive title Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown.

As we have previously reported, Nacon had promised to reveal the next title in the Test Drive series late Tuesday - and so they did. The new game is called Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, and is being developed by KT Racing. While we didn't get a whole lot of information, we're told that all the racing will be made on an island scaled 1:1 and that several members of the team previously worked on Test Drive Unlimited.

The car brands revealed so far is Bugatti, Dodge, Ferrari, Koenigsegg and Porsche. Judging by that line-up, it seems like they are aiming for supercars rather than the usual bunch of busses, trucks and family vans that are often found in games like Gran Turismo and the Forza series. The first trailer can be found below, but it is more a teaser (barely even that) than an actual trailer for the game, so don't expect any gameplay.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Related texts



Loading next content