It's been almost three months since I previewed KT Racing's take on the Test Drive formula. Adding this the fact that over the past year I've also returned to the latest installation of Forza Horizon and even spent time with The Crew Motorfest. I guess that's kind of where we start and will end up in most comparisons and analysis of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown; in an alternative game that in many ways brought this type of racing forward. The Horizon series has been something of a gateway for many gamers, including yours truly, and has received great reviews with each new instalment. So, it's no wonder that developers want to make their own version and even if you can't get away from some basic things, Solar Crown still manages to create a bit of its own identity.

You can visit lots of different car dealers to get the car of your dreams.

The first noticeable thing is that we start in a more dense urban environment than the usual open landscapes that Playground's series offers and here there is no hint of any festival. In fact, the game's more stripped-down approach to racing is actually quite welcome, as it puts you and the roads front and centre. Instead, it's a system of earning a bigger and better reputation that holds sway here, and this is of course mainly done by winning races. Most of these, at least in the first few hours of the game, take place on narrow streets and much of what I experienced regarding the physics when I did the preview are still there. The cars are a bit sluggish, almost a bit back-heavy without feeling difficult to control, but overall, the driving feel is good with a focus on arcade systems. This is noticeable in several ways, mainly on just how it feels to drive but also regarding objects that scatter when you drive through them at the expense of speed. A head-on collision at 200 km/h against a wall is also nothing to worry about as you can just put it in reverse and drive on with a slightly broken bumper.

I'm a bit torn on the visual capabilities of the game as a whole. On PC I thought it looked pretty cool at times but on PlayStation 5 I found it a bit too uneven. It definitely has its moments, but often it's like the light shifts in exposure and the overall impression of resolution and detail is mismatched. In addition, it's a very deserted city both in terms of other traffic but also lack of life and movement. Since there is no festival like the one we are used to in Horizon, it feels a bit like a backdrop and this is especially noticeable among skyscrapers and other buildings. The environment outside feels a little better where the greenery provides a welcome contrast. It's noticeable that they have become quite picky about the visuals but I miss that feeling of fantastic surroundings and views that I have been so spoilt with. This is largely due to a rather limited draw distance that does not present the environments in a grandiose way.

Most environments can be walked around.

In addition, the game also offers a flat soundscape. The sounds from cars certainly sound as they should, but there is a lack of atmosphere in many respects. I think the races feel a bit too desolate in the overall soundscape, even when eight vehicles are bumping into each other and the locations you visit are completely silent except for a radio playing some music. The fact that the game's voice actors lack character does not do much at all as they only appear at the beginning when things are introduced.

It's inevitable to make comparisons to the Horizon series, and I'll try not to dwell on it. You want a game to stand on its own four wheels, after all. So, we quickly move on to this system of earning a reputation, which is just skill points disguised as just that. The first major goal is to reach level 12 and that's when one of the game's two clans gets your attention. These are the Street clan, which is the one I chose, and another called Sharp. Street is based in a vibrant discotheque where the champagne flows and the DJ plays cool beats. Sharp is a bit of the opposite with fancy clothes and a more sophisticated approach to racing but, as I said, it was Street that I chose. When you reach level 12 you can choose which clan you want to belong to, where a visit to their headquarters shows off one thing that makes Solar Crown more unique in its presentation.

You simply walk around their HQ in first person and this is something that is also repeated in other places. When you visit a car dealership or repair shop, or are in the hotel that is the game's starting point, you also explore the surroundings in this way. It's not really something that adds much to the experience, but it still feels quite natural to walk around and look at cars in an open environment rather than everything being done through menus. Thankfully, it's also possible to change cars in a smooth way through the menu so that you can do it in a more seamless manner. Something I also noticed is that the loading times are now very quick and besides the fact that there are some unnecessary animations when you leave a lift or enter a building, for example, everything loads quickly between these transitions.

But, of course, it's on the roads that you find yourself for the most part and the developers have chosen to go for a fairly high-tech design, which goes hand-in-hand with location. Thus, neon lights and TV screens are found everywhere and create an identity that feels both a bit underground and futuristic at the same time. The amount of cars is also impressive, where brands such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Porsche and more are available for your earned money. At the beginning you get to choose between one of three vehicles and my choice fell on a red Ford Mustang GT, which I then decorated with red rims and red seats.

At night, in the rain, the game is at its best visually.

Among the many competitions on offer, there are the usual races. There are also sprints where the aim is to cover a distance in a set time, and in these races you get points at each checkpoint depending on your position. The simple logic is that if you are first through most gates you win, it also means that you can compete a little more for first place with the leader by being first through some but not all. It's hardly a revolutionary concept but it does add some variety. There are a number of other competitions and the game is also constantly online, which means that live events against others pop up all over the map. Other things that are recognisable are breaking speed records on set routes and more and more challenges are presented at a steady pace as you gain a better reputation.

The fact that the game constantly requires online connection is a bit of a nuisance and I wish that you could just turn this off and play offline but now this is the path the developers have chosen. The idea here is that the opponents you meet should be real people while the AI takes the places that are left over. Personally, I don't really understand why you can't just give an option for it to also work offline and that you instead switch on the online mode when you desire it.

A handy photo mode is built in.

Much of the game's charm and entertainment really lies in gliding around Hong Kong Island. The island is big, it's varied, and while the skyscrapers along with the desolate surroundings make it feel a little too much like scenery, there are nice environments everywhere. It's a focused racing game in many ways, with too much stripped away to feel anything but that. There are no lottery wheel spins or much other clutter, although you can win stickers, clothes and money with which you can upgrade your vehicle or buy new accessories.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is not, in my opinion, the game that pushes Forza Horizon off the open world racing throne. It's not exactly close with either its driving feel or visuals, yet still there is a lot of entertaining content to take part in for those who want to venture out on the virtual roads.