Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crow players to be compensated for server problems

HQ

Those who purchased the Gold Edition of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crow were unable to play before release due to server issues. Gold Edition players were supposed to get a full week of early access but many were unable to log into the game at all.

Now KT Racing has announced via Steam that they have now solved most of the problems and that 96 per cent of players should be able to play. But to make matters better, they say that some form of compensation is promised.

"We also understand the frustration this situation has caused, particularly for those who purchased the Gold Edition to access the game early. To express our gratitude for your patience and to apologize for the inconvenience, we will be offering in-game compensation to all affected players once these issues are fully resolved. More details regarding the compensation will be communicated at a later date."

Exactly what the compensation will be is not revealed. But maybe a car, or two. We shall see. Our review of the game can be found here.