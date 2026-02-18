Tesla's Robotaxi is currently four times more likely to crash compared to human drivers

HQ

Tesla is hellbent on making autonomous driving a big part of their company ID over the next few years, with official mass-production on the Tesla "Robotaxi" to begin right now as this news story hits the feed.

However, it would seem that currently at least, the Robotaxi simply isn't as safe as some would like you to believe, at the very least at this stage in the rollout. According to new data from NHTSA's Standing General Order (SGO) incident report database for automated driving systems (ADS), Tesla submitted five new crash reports in Austin, Texas between the end of December 2025 and the end of January 2025, all of which were automatically piloted.

As Elecktrek describes in their rundown of the data, these crashes include one driving straight at 27 kilometres an hour into a fixed object, a crash with a bus and two separate incidents of the Tesla backing into objects.

Further description of the crashes are redacted in the report as "confidential business information," but this makes in 14 crashes in Austin, and apparently the rate at which crashes occur continues to increase, and beyond just the fact that more Robotaxi's roam the roads.

According to Electrek's analysis, the Robotaxi in Austin is currently four times more likely to crash compared to a human driver.