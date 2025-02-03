Tesla's market share declines in Sweden and Norway amid growing competition

HQ

Sweden and Norway might be at the forefront when it comes to electric vehicles, but Tesla is facing a decline in market share in both countries, with registrations falling by 44% and 38% respectively in January. Despite a strong increase in overall car sales, Tesla's presence seems to be weakening, as the Model Y remains the best-seller, but the competition is heating up.

According to a new survey by Sweden's Novus Group, Tesla's image has taken a hit, partially due to Elon Musk's political views, which have stirred debates across Europe. In Sweden, Tesla's market share dropped from 4.2% to 2.1%, and in Norway, it fell from 21.7% to 7.4%. Although the general demand for cars is rising, these shifts show how the electric vehicle market in Scandinavia is becoming more competitive. Can Tesla recover its position, or will new players continue to challenge its dominance in the region?

