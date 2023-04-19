Teslagrad 2 has suddenly launched today

HQ

When Rain Games announced Teslagrad 2's Steam demo in January, they reiterated that the game would launch this spring. Then they suddenly went off the radar again, but that doesn't always mean something has gone wrong. In fact, it's been going fantastic.

The Norwegian developers appeared in tonight's Indie World stream to announce that Teslagrad 2 has been launched on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, so you can play it right now.

Not only that. A remastered version of Teslagrad has also become available on the same platforms. This version doesn't just look better. It includes 10 new challenges as well.

Watch trailers for both Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered below.

HQ