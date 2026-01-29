Tesla will officially discontinue the Model X and Model S next quarter

HQ

First they were the bedrock of the Tesla we know today, then they were relaunched at a luxury price point as the Model 3 and Model Y took center stage in production, but now it seems they will be discontinued all together.

As InsideEVs can confirm by listening in on Tesla's recent earnings call, both models will be discontinued, and that happens next quarter - as confirmed by CEO Elon Musk to investors.

Low sales volume is probably part of the reason, but Musk also states that the entire production space will be used to bet bigger and bolder on robotic production:

"It's time to basically bring the Model S and X programs to an end with an honorable discharge, because we're really moving into a future that is based on autonomy," he said.

That space will be able to produce one million Optimus robots annually, Musk said.