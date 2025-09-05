Tesla unveils unprecedented $1 trillion pay plan for Musk

HQ

By now, everyone on the planet knows Elon Musk and the fact that he is the richest man in the planet. But if there were still any doubts, they're about to be cleared, because Tesla has unveiled a staggering $1 trillion compensation package for Musk. For those wondering what the plan is about, it skips a traditional salary, instead offering shares in stages as Tesla hits targets that could see the company grow many times over. "Retaining and incentivising Elon is fundamental to Tesla becoming the most valuable company in history," chair Robyn Denholm said in a letter to investors. "The package is designed to align extraordinary long-term shareholder value with incentives that will drive peak performance from our visionary leader". What do you make of this pay plan?