Tesla stock collapses, drops more than $120 billion in value

It's been a tumultuous few days for Elon Musk in the wake of the Twitter deal that now seems to be going down after his bid of more than $44 billion. The takeover, however, is not being liked by everyone, least of all those with interest invested in his electric car company Tesla, whose stock has dropped a staggering 11% of its market value during the day, according to Forbes. That's equivalent to $128 billion, quite an unimaginable sum of money.

Despite the huge drop in value, Elon Musk remains the world's richest person by a wide margin, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos a distant second. Do you own Tesla shares and how do you view the depreciation, will the stock recover?