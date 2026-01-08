Tesla sales in Europa fell drastically year-over-year according to new report

HQ

Early last year sales of Tesla models globally, but particularly in Europe, began to fall pretty drastically, and a new report seems to confirm that this ongoing trend is, indeed, ongoing.

Reuters can report that across several key markets in Europe, sales of various Tesla models have tanked. The new data shows an overall fall of 8.9% in the UK, 48% in Germany, 37% in France, and 4% in Spain.

Cumulatively, Tesla sales are pointing downward, and after reporting disappointing figures to investors, the stock took a 1.5% hit last week.

It's currently unclear how Tesla will recover after slashing prices on cheaper Standard versions of the Model Y and Model 3, and the upcoming Roadster probably won't make a dent in the numbers.