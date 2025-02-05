Tesla sales drop in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany

HQ

After large drops in Tesla sales in Sweden and Norway, we now know that the company is facing a tough time across all of Europe, with recent data showing concerning declines in key markets like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

In France, Tesla sales dropped 63 percent over the past year, while in Germany, they fell 41 percent. The United Kingdom saw a smaller decline of 12 percent, but even with that, the overall market for battery electric vehicles grew by 35 percent—growth that Tesla didn't manage to take advantage of.

This follows a tough 2024, where Tesla's sales in Europe dropped by 13 percent. Tesla's limited and outdated model range seems to be a big factor, with some attributing the decline to the company's image taking a hit from Elon Musk's political views, which have sparked controversy in Europe. While the Model Y crossover could help, it's still uncertain whether it will bring renewed interest in the brand, so it remains to be seen how Tesla's sales will evolve during 2025.