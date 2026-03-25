Tesla registers first EU uptick in registrations in 13 months

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It seems like Tesla's sales slump in Europe may finally be over, at least for now. New data shows they have reversed a 13-month sales decline, posting a strong rebound in February 2026 after a difficult start to the year.

According to registrations, this time through InsideEV's (which might not be directly reflected in final sales), Tesla delivered 13.740 vehicles across Europe in February, marking a 29.1% increase year-over-year. That's a significant turnaround after more than a year of declines in the region.

The recovery is also visible in the broader picture. Across January and February combined, Tesla recorded 20.941 registrations, up 16.7% compared to the same period in 2025.

The comeback comes after a particularly weak January, when Tesla's European sales dropped sharply and market share slipped.