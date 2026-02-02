Tesla profits plummet in the midst of robot pivot

HQ

Tesla remains one of the world's largest EV manufacturers, and can be generally attributed to at least pushing the worldwide adaptation of the personal electrically powered vehicle. But over the past few financial quarters, Tesla leadership has made it clear that it views it's car business in the rear-view mirror, as it prepares a pivot to producing a personal robot called Optimus.

As InsideEVs can report, they recently announced a 46% year-on-year decrease in profits, from $7.1 billion to 3.8 billion.

Analysts say this impact still can be partially attributed to Musk's political controversies, but Musk and the board seems determined to put this down to a production pivot towards aforementioned robots and robotaxies - hence why production on the Model S and Model X ceased not long ago.

At that same investor's call, Musk also announced that Tesla will be investing $2 billion in xAI - Musk's other company, which for one makes the controversial chatbot, Grok.