Tesla plant outside Berlin expands after sales rebound

HQ

When Elon Musk was most involved in U.S. politics, Tesla's sales dropped rapidly. Now that Musk has scaled back his involvement in those activities, sales have picked up again, and it has been announced that 20% more Teslas will be manufactured at the Grünheide plant outside Berlin.

As a result, the plant will be expanded to handle a maximum capacity of 375,000 cars per year, which in turn will lead to more employees. Realtid reports that 3,500 additional employees will be needed to meet the new targets.