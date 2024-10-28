Tesla Model 2 has been scrapped according to Elon Musk

HQ

If you have been eagerly awaiting news about the long-promised Tesla Model 2 electric vehicle, we have some bad news for you. Tesla boss Elon Musk has mentioned in a recent earnings call that the car has been scrapped all because it is now "pointless".

The Model 2 was expected to be a more affordable EV, but as Tesla has now shifted its focus onto autonomy and self-driving cars, Musk and the car maker no longer see it as a necessary step forward. This means that Tesla will instead operate by offering Model 3 and Model Y cars, alongside Cybertrucks and Robotaxis too, with the latter expected to be the replacement for the now defunct Model 2.

As per Musk's actual comments, Auto Express noted: "I think we've made it very clear that the future is autonomous. I think having a regular 25k [dollar] model is pointless. It would be silly. It would be completely at odds with what we believe".

Do you think this is the correct approach for the future of Tesla or not?

