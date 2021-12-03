Tesla is now selling its Cyberquad for kids

HQ

Tesla is now officially selling its Cyberquad, except this isn't the same one that was initially shown off in 2019 alongside the Cybertruck. This vehicle is a smaller version designed for kids, because why not?

This Cyberquad ATV is said to be powered by a lithium-ion battery and runs on electricity like its big brother, and is slated to have a range of 15 miles at a top speed of 10mph. Alike a lot of Tesla's vehicles, it also has quite the futuristic design, with a jagged frame and LED light bars for some added flair.

Now you might be thinking that this is a prime idea for an Xmas gift, but you might need to think again as the Cyberquad ATV for kids retails for the price of $1900. But if you do get your hands on one, the vehicles are slated to begin shipping in the next two-to-four weeks, and unfortunately they are currently only available from Tesla's US shop and only ship within the US.

Regardless, you can see the store listing for the Cyberquad ATV here.