Tesla is ditching car models to focus more on robots and AI

Elon Musk's Tesla has shared its latest financial results, and while we'll get to the figures in a moment, right now the key bit of information for anyone thinking this company is still a car brand is that it'll soon be shifting more heavily to focus on robotics and AI.

Via the BBC, Tesla's California production plant will soon be shifting away from making Model X and Model S vehicles. Those models will be effectively ditched, as they're no longer going to be in production. In their stead we'll see more development on Tesla's humanoid robot, known as Optimus.

In Tesla's financials, we see that the company's profits fell 61% in the last three months of 2025, with total revenues falling 3%. The company is set to ramp up spending in the near future, by an estimated $20 billion. This comes shortly after it confirmed it was investing $2 billion in Musk's xAI.

