Tesla has launched a microphone ideal for car karaoke fans

Tesla is getting into the business of karaoke, as a new report has revealed that the automobile company has launched a TeslaMic, designed to specifically suit its car's karaoke system.

As Electrek states, this gadget is not a widely available product at the current time, and is only available in China, however it does seem reasonable to assume that if it does well, the TeslaMic will see its debut in other countries around the globe.

In terms of how the TeslaMic works, it connects to Tesla cars' Leishi KTV karaoke system, which is becoming available as part of the Chinese New Year software update that launched recently. From here, the microphone is expected to automatically pair with the car, allowing the user to get right down to business.

If you're wondering how much one of these TeslaMics retail for, they are expected to cost 1,199 Chinese Yuan (approximately $188), although again, they are not currently available anywhere outside of China.