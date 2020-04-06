Tesla had its best first quarter ever

Tesla has confirmed that it produced 102,672 cars and delivered 88,400 of them in Q1 of 2020 (of which 7% of the vehicles were leased), which contributed in the company enjoying its best-ever first quarter in terms of vehicle production.

While the report doesn't go into specifics, the Models S and X were made 15,390 times, with 12,200 vehicles delivered to customers (16% of them leased). The Models 3 and Y were produced 87,282 times, with 76,200 cars delivered and 5% of them leased (with the Model Y only going into production in January, with deliveries in March).

When talking about deliveries, Tesla means a car physically transferred from Tesla to the new owner, with all applicable paperwork done and finished. That being the case, numbers may increase slightly as paperwork comes back from the dealers.

March also marked the one-millionth car produced by Tesla, with 2019 also boasting a 50% increase in shipped cars. What's more, the Shanghai factory has been able to increase production despite the COVID-19 situation as they look to meet increasing demand, and it's clear that there's an appetite for the company's vehicles.