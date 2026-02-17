Tesla delays Apple CarPlay implementation again

HQ

It's been quite a while since Tesla initially unveiled that like other manufacturers, it will offer full Apple CarPlay compatibility in addition their own much-loved onboard OS. But the actual rollout has been delayed several times, and now they've announced that they still aren't quite ready yet.

According to new intel from Bloomberg, Tesla has run into additional problems, specifically compatibility issues between Tesla's own maps and Apple's Maps app, which provides the basic data for navigation. More specifically, the issue appears when Tesla's self-driving is activated, where syncronization with Apple Maps doesen't work.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla has asked Apple for help in fixing these issues, and Apple has accepted. Apparently it will take a few patches to iOS 26 to fix this issue, but a rollout should still come sooner rather than later.