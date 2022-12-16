Tesla adds Steam support to their Model S and Model X

HQ

If there is one aspect where Tesla is miles ahead of their competitors, it's in terms of offering entertainment when the car is parked. Their cars are already filled with quite a lot of horsepower allowing the owner to play games like Cuphead, Stardew Valley and even The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, and now the car manufacturer shifts into an even higher gear.

In a recent trailer posted on Twitter, Tesla reveals they have added Steam support to their Model S and Model X vehicles, which pretty much means there are no limits as to what you can play in the car.

The trailer below shows off some Cyberpunk gameplay from inside a Tesla.