Tesla adds Steam support to their Model S and Model X

Tesla continue to turn their cars into rolling arcades by adding support for Valve's popular gaming client.

HQ

If there is one aspect where Tesla is miles ahead of their competitors, it's in terms of offering entertainment when the car is parked. Their cars are already filled with quite a lot of horsepower allowing the owner to play games like Cuphead, Stardew Valley and even The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, and now the car manufacturer shifts into an even higher gear.

In a recent trailer posted on Twitter, Tesla reveals they have added Steam support to their Model S and Model X vehicles, which pretty much means there are no limits as to what you can play in the car.

The trailer below shows off some Cyberpunk gameplay from inside a Tesla.

