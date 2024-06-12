Terry Bogard will be notably different in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

HQ

Fatal Fury is a fighting game series that has often stood out amongst the crowd. In its art style, combat style, and more, there are plenty of reasons why fans were so hyped at the announcement of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

In our interview with Chief Producer Yasuyuki Oda, Producer Joshua Weatherford, and Art Supervisor Nobuyuki Kuroki, we chatted a bit about the potential for a Street Fighter vs. SNK game, and brought up how Terry Bogard differs as a guest character versus his appearances in SNK games.

"Usually the guest characters are kind of Terry in his prime, you know, like mid-20s Terry," said Oda. "But Fatal Fury is one of the few games where you kind of do sense the passage of time through the story, and the characters maturing and stuff. So especially in that sense, the kind of expressions he makes compared to previous Fatal Fury games, he really wants people to understand that kind of depth to the character that is added, especially in his original game."

Regarding the dream of a Street Fighter vs. SNK game, Oda said the following: "The FGC, obviously a lot of people have a lot of hopes and dreams out there, and the more support we get, the more things are going to be possible in the future."

Check out our full interview below: