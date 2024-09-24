Terry Bogard ready to fight in Street Fighter 6

HQ

As anticipated for months, Terry Bogard has burst onto the Street Fighter 6 scene with a bang. The guest star of the Fatal Fury series is now available in the game as part of an update. Terry can be unlocked by paying 350 Fighter Coins, which also includes Outfit 1 and Colours 1 and 2. Year 2 Ultimate Pass users will automatically unlock the Pao Pao Café stage, but can also purchase it for 250 Fighter Coins or 5000 Drive Tickets.

Terry is also available in all three game modes: World Tour, Battle Hub and Fighting Grounds. Terry's outfit 2 can be purchased or unlocked in World Tour mode from launch today.

Check out Terry Bogard's SF6 welcome trailer below, and also get ready to control the character and prepare your tactics with our own gameplay with him.

