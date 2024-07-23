Terry Bogard joins the fray in Street Fighter 6 in autumn

HQ

As previewed at the Summer Game Fest in June, Capcom is introducing Terry Bogard (guest star of SNK's Fatal Fury series) and Mai Shiranui and Elena from Street Fighter 3: New Generation as new DLC fighters in Street Fighter 6. We now know when the first of these will arrive.

Angry Wolf and street kickboxer Terry Bogard is coming to Street Fighter 6 before the end of the year, next autumn. We still don't know the exact date, but now at least we have a character-centric trailer to see his in-game design and powerful punch. You can watch it below.

HQ

Following Terry Borgard's collaboration announcement, SNK and Capcom developers confessed to the Gameractor microphones that they would be happy to collaborate with each other on a new Capcom vs SNK, as there are good synergies between the two teams. Would you like that too?