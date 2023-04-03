Terry and Andy Bogard confirmed for Fatal Fury

HQ

SNK had great news back in August when they revealed that they are making a new installation in the classic Fatal Fury series. So far, no solid details have been known, but during EVO 2023, they finally had some information in a trailer about upcoming SNK projects.

While they weren't gameplay related, it was revealed that both Bogard brothers (Terry and Andy) are back, as is Joe Higashi. While this is hardly surprising news as Terry is pretty much the poster boy of the entire franchise, we still appreciate the confirmation.

It's still unknown when Fatal Fury will be released, but it seems like fighting fans have plenty to look forward to as Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8 and Mortal Kombat 12 should be launched within the upcoming 12 months.

Check out the video below, the Fatal Fury fun starts two minutes and ten seconds in.