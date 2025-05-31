Terrorbytes is now available

HQ

From Pixelated Blood to Psychological Horror — TerrorBytes: The Evolution of Horror Gaming is here to take you on a chilling nostalgia trip through some of the most terrifying moments in video game history. Exactly how — and when — did games start to truly scare us? That's one of the many questions explored in TerrorBytes: The Evolution of Horror Gaming, now available to watch online.

The documentary is directed by horror nerd and games journalist Lila Crowe, previously known for Pixels of Fear. With a loving yet critical eye, she dissects not only the games themselves but also what scares us — and why.

Through interviews with industry veterans, game developers, and horror-loving gamers, the film dives deep into the digital evolution of the horror genre — from the primitive jump scares of Alone in the Dark to the psychological endurance tests of Silent Hill 2 and modern survival horror like Resident Evil Village.

The five-part documentary is now available to stream.

Are you planning to check out TerrorBytes?