Terrorbytes: First episode is now free - A top-tier horror gaming documentary

Good news for everyone who's been tempted but not quite ready to cough up the $30 for a digital purchase. The first episode of TerrorBytes—a documentary series chronicling the history of horror games—is now completely free to watch on YouTube.

The full series spans five episodes, and after some well-earned criticism about the steep price tag, the creators have responded. Not only have they made the premiere episode freely available, they've also slashed the overall price to $20—a much more reasonable sum.

The opening chapter, titled Enter the Survival Horror, runs for about an hour and a half and delves into the genre's early days. From 3D Monster Maze and Sweet Home to genre-defining classics like Alone in the Dark, Resident Evil, and Silent Hill, it's a nostalgic and insightful trip down a dimly-lit memory lane. Interviewees include heavy-hitters like Hubert Chardot (Alone in the Dark), Hifumi Kouno (Clock Tower), Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill), Denis Dyack (Eternal Darkness), John Romero (DOOM), and Jeremy Blaustein (Silent Hill 1 & 2).

And for those who get hooked? The rest of the series dives deep into subjects like licensed horror games, the FMV era, indie nightmares, and the most controversial titles the genre has ever spawned. The docuseries is created by the same team behind the critically acclaimed In Search of Darkness and First Person Shooter.

In short: if you're a horror gaming nerd (or want to become one), this is a no-brainer. Turn off the lights, fire up YouTube, and enter the survival horror.