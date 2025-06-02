English
Terror suspected in Boulder (Colorado) firebomb attack

A man injured several people during a pro-Israel vigil, prompting a federal terrorism investigation.

The latest news on the United States. Authorities in Colorado are investigating a violent incident in Boulder as a possible act of terrorism after a man disrupted a gathering with incendiary devices on Sunday, reportedly injuring multiple people.

Witnesses described chaos and severe burns among attendees, while law enforcement quickly took the suspect into custody. Officials say the attack appeared to target the Jewish community and followed a similar fatal assault in Washington just weeks prior.

