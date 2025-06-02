Terror suspected in Boulder (Colorado) firebomb attack

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Authorities in Colorado are investigating a violent incident in Boulder as a possible act of terrorism after a man disrupted a gathering with incendiary devices on Sunday, reportedly injuring multiple people.



You might be interested: Two Israeli embassy staffers killed outside DC museum.



Witnesses described chaos and severe burns among attendees, while law enforcement quickly took the suspect into custody. Officials say the attack appeared to target the Jewish community and followed a similar fatal assault in Washington just weeks prior.