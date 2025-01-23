Terrify your neighbours with a cardboard cut-out of Count Orlok

HQ

Have you ever wanted to share your home with a horribly ugly, lustful vampire? No? Well, me neither, but for the freaks out there, now you can do just that thanks to a new life-sized cardboard cut-out of Nosferatu's Count Orlok.

"Bring the haunting world of Nosferatu into your space with the Nosferatu Count Orlok standee," reads the product description on the NBC store page. While the vampire remains shrouded in darkness for most of the film, this rendition of Orlok sheds some light on his monstrous form.

With popcorn buckets taking over movie merch in 2024, perhaps we'll see cardboard cut-outs become more prominent this year, but we'll have to wait and see which characters stand out as much as Count Orlok to deserve their own cardboard standee.

This is an ad: