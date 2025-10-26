Terrifier: The ARTcade game brings blood, pixels, and chiptunes this November

HQ

Clown fans of the world - rejoice! Terrifier: The ARTcade Game finally has been blessed with a solid release date. With the devs confirming that the bloody brawler will hit digital store shelves on November the 21st. Launching simultaneously on Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC. The game blends the extreme violence of Terrifier with some nostalgic goodness. Complete with a chiptune soundtrack from none other than Cody Carpenter, plenty of chainsaws, challenging bosses and support for multiplayer. Both online as well as local.

So if you appreciate classic beat 'em ups and don't mind the pixelated extreme violence, this might be worth a closer look. Check out the short trailer below.